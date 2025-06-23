It’s a win it before you can buy it kind of week!

Goodie Mob

Listen all week for a chance to win tickets to see Goodie Mob on November 2, 2025 at the Tabernacle.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 am at TicketMaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/23/2025 - 06/27/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Goodie Mob on November 2, 2025 at the Tabernacle. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

