Get a Taste of Atlanta with Dyron Ducati!

Black Restaurant Week cordially invites you to NOSH, our culinary showcase featuring Atlanta’s premiere Black chefs, caterers and bakers! Dive into the African diaspora and tantalize your taste buds with flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine.

All week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win two tickets to Nosh: Culinary Showcase at the State Farm Arena on August 10, 2023. The Nosh VIP includes multiple food samples at Nosh and access to the VIP Cocktail Lounge. Taste creative cocktails from our select bartenders. To purchase tickets visit TicketMaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/7/2023 - 8/11/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) VIP tickets to Nosh: Culinary Showcase at the State Farm Arena on August 12, 2022. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,









