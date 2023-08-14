The Frank Ski Show is Giving You a Chance to Win tickets to see Charlie Wilson & Tank!

Monie Love has your way in to see Charlie Wilson and Tank perform live at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre on September 9, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at VariteyEnt.net.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/14/23 - 08/18/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds are 1 out of 5. Two (2) tickets to Charlie Wilson at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre on September 9, 2023. (Minimum approx. retail value: $130.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, 30309.

©2021 Cox Media Group