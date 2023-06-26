Frank Ski and Nina Brown have your chance to win tickets to Fantasia and Joe!

All week Frank Ski and Nina Brown are giving you a chance to win tickets to see Two tickets to see Fantasia and Joe on July 16, 2023at Stockbridge Amphitheatre. Listen for a chance to win!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets are on sale at FreshTix.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/26/2023 - 6/30/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Fantasia and Joe on July 16, 2023at Stockbridge Amphitheatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

