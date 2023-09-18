Frank Ski is Giving You A Chance to See Jada Pinkett Smith Live!

This week, wake-up with The Frank Ski Show for a chance to win tickets to attend Jada Pinkett Smith’s Worthy book tour on October 23, 2023 at Buckhead Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/2023- 9/21/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Jada Pinkett Smith’s Worthy book tour on October 23, 2023 at Buckhead Theatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $150.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

