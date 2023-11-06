Frank Ski Has Your Chance to Party with Him & See Marlon Wayans!

The Frank Ski show is giving you chances to win tickets to two events at the same time! Listen all week for your chance to win two tickets to the Josephine Lounge House Party on November 17, 2023, plus valet parking and open bar from 6pm to 9pm. Plus, two tickets to see Marlon Wayans on December 31, 2023 at Coca Cola Roxy.

Josephine Lounge House Party includes:

Enjoy the convenience of free valet parking, ensuring your arrival is smooth and stress-free.

Enjoy an open bar serving your favorite drinks and savor a delectable buffet to tantalize your taste buds from 6 PM to 9 PM, all included with your $60 ticket.

Dance the night away to the timeless tunes that defined a generation, featuring old-school Reggae, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Soul classics.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/6/2023 -11/10/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to the Josephine Lounge House Party on November 17, 2023, plus valet parking and open bar from 6pm to 9pm. Plus, two tickets to see Marlon Wayans on December 31, 2023 at Coca Cola Roxy (Minimum of approx. retail value: $90.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

