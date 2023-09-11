Final Chances to see Donnell Rawlings and Earthquake Are with Dyron Ducati

Listen this week for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Donnell Rawlings and Earthquake at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on September 17, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/11/2023 - 9/15/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Earthquake and Donnell Rawlings at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on September 17, 2023. (Minimum approx. retail value: $158.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

©2022 Cox Media Group