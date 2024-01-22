Final Chance to Win Tickets to See Alvin Ailey!

Join us for an extraordinary engagement as we welcome Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to the Fox Theatre. Celebrating their 65th Anniversary Season, this special series features four unforgettable performances, including the world premieres CENTURY by Amy Hall Garner and Me, Myself and You by Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish, plus the return of the audience favorite Are You in Your Feelings? by Kyle Abraham.

Each performance will conclude with Alvin Ailey’s iconic masterpiece, Revelations, a must-see for all. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the magic of dance at its finest.

Listen to the Dyron Ducati Show for a chance to win ticket to see it LIVE January 26, 2024!





Tickets are on sale now at FoxTheatre.org!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/22/2024 -1/26/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Fox Theatre on January 26, 2024. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $78.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

