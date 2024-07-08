Final Chance to Win Tickets to KISS 104.1 Presents Tweet at City Winery

Tweet 2024

We’re giving you a chance to see KISS 104.1 Presents Tweet at 9:30pm at City Winery on July 18, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at CityWinery.com.


Tweet - July 17 & 18

City Winery Atlanta and KISS 104.1 FM presents Tweet…Up Close and Personal Summer Tour! LIVE on July 18th at 9:30pm!

The Southern Hummingbird we have all come to know and love, is a Billboard charting singer, songwriter, musician and producer. Tweet was born in Rochester, New York where she began her musical journey in church. It was her diverse love of music that birthed The Southern Hummingbird album, this year. “Oops (Oh My)” and “Smoking Cigarettes” with Timbaland & Missy Elliot are still fan favorites to date. Tweet is our favorite Hummingbird.


Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/8/2024-7/12/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents Tweet at 9:30pm at City Winery on July 18, 2024 (Minimum of approx. retail value: $82.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

