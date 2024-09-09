Enter Here For A Chance To Win Tickets to See Disney on Ice!

Enter below for your chance to win four premium tickets plus a special experience at Disney on Ice at Gas South Arena in Duluth with dates running from September 26 - 29, 2024.

Prize includes:

Four tickets to Disney on Ice at Gas South Arena in Duluth

Two Disney on Ice merchandise bags

Chance to meet one of the performing characters

Tickets on sale at GasSouthDistrict.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/9/2024 12:00pm ET – 9/22/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at KISS1041fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the “Enter for Your Chance to Win Disney on Ice Tickets”! Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about September 23, 2024 Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive 4 tickets to Disney on Ice (Date TBD), two (2) Disney on Ice Merchandise bags, and a chance to meet one of the characters. (ARV: Minimum of $436.00 based on seat location and availability) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

