Enter for a Chance to Win Two Tickets to See KEM with The KISS Crew!

KISS 104.1 Presents: An Evening of Soul with Kem on August 12, 2023 at Mable House Amphitheatre. Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to party with the KISS Crew!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

PARKING IS FREE - FOOD AND DRINKS ARE WELCOMED





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/2/2023 12:00am ET – 6/18/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+ . To enter visit the Contests page at KISS104fm.com or on the KISS 104.1 Mobile App select the KISS 104.1 Presents RSVP link and complete all of the required information. On or about June 20, 2023, Sponsor will select One (1) potential Grand Prize Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive: Two (2) tickets to see KISS 104.1 Presents: An Evening of Soul with Kem on August 12, 2023 at Mable House Amphitheatre. (Minimum ARV of: $170.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

