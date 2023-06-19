Enter For A Chance to Win a Trip for Two to Sweat Fest in Punta Cana, DR!

SweatFest Punta Cana is a destination musical experience filled with a mixture of your favorite R&B music and comedy at the perfect place in paradise, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Resort and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This is the ultimate grown and sexy event! We’re bringing you FIVE (5) DAYS and FOUR (4) NIGHTS of nonstop SweatFest music and comedy talent from well-known artists from around the world. This is an ALL-ADULT EVENT that you don’t want to miss. SweatFest Punta Cana will keep you coming back for more!

The SweatFest Punta Cana will take place on September 14 - 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. ENTER BELOW for a chance to win a trip for two to Sweat Fest:

Trip will include:

· 5 days, 4 nights, all-inclusive stay at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (September 14–18, 2023), one room, double occupancy

· Flights from Atlanta, GA to Punta Cana for winner and guest

· Access to all Sweat Fest 2023 concerts and events

****(A PASSPORT IS REQUIRED FOR THIS TRIP)****

Go to www.sweatfestpuntacana.com for booking instructions. Only a $250 deposit is required. You have 12 months to make monthly payments. This is an ENTIRE resort buy-out that means everyone attending will be there for this event only!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/19/23–7/9/23. Open to legal res. of GA; 21+. To enter, complete entry form on KISS104fm.com or via station app (standard data rates apply) during applicable entry period. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.



