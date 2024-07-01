Enter for a Chance to See Ms. Lauryn Hill with Three Friends!

5x Grammy winner and one of the most notable hip hop, R&B, and fashion/style icons of all time, Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off – once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honor of the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

The Miseducation Anniversary Tour stops in Atlanta Friday, August 16, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. Enter below for a chance to win four tickets to the show!

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/2/2024 12:00am - 8/4/2024 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four (4) tickets to The Miseducation Anniversary Tour on August 16, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

