Enter for a chance to see the Papa Don’t Take No Mess

Papa Didnt’ Take No Mess is the musical tribute to my dad, James Brown, The Godfather of Soul. For decades the world has listened to his song, “Papa Don’t Take No Mess”, but I LIVED IT! Papa Didn’t Take No Mess is a first-hand account of my dad on the road, in the studio, on stage, but most importantly at home being dad.

I’ve toured with my dad for many years, worked at his radio stations, and even styled his hair on the road. Many stories have been told, but I have seen it ALL!

Playing my father is Lawrence Flowers, an entertainment sensation in the world of music and theater. Lawerence is a Billboard Top Charting Artist, Stellar and NAACP Image Award Winner!

I’m excited to share my stories with the world as it hits the stage in this new musical written, produced, and directed by Jeremy E. Cormier. GET ON UP and come hear these stories told, co-written and produced by me, Deanna Brown Thomas portrayed on stage.

