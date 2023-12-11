Dyron Ducati is Giving You Some Much Needed Relaxation with a $100 Spa Sydell Gift Card

Spa Sydell

Listen this week to Dyron Ducati from 10a.m. - 3p.m., for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Spa Sydell! Go and find some relaxation this holiday season at any of three locations in Alpharetta, Buckhead, and Atlanta.

Find out more about treatments and services at SpaSydell.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/11/2023 - 12/15/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. One (1) $100 Gift Card to Spa Sydell. Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!