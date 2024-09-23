Dyron Ducati Has Your Chance to the NASCAR GEICO 500 in Talladega!

Listen to the Dyron Ducati Show for a chance to win tickets to four tickets to take the family, or your friends, to experience the Yellawood 500 on October 6, 2024 at Talladega Superspeedway!

Tickets for the Yellawood 500 available at TalladegaSuperspeedway.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/23/24-9/27/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to see Yellawood 500 on October 6, 2024 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Minimum approx. retail value: $280.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

