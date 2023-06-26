Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to see Avery Sunshine!

Listen all weekend for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see tickets to see Avery Sunshine, Maysa and Jamison Ross on July 9, 2023, at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/26/22 - 06/30/22. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Avery Sunshine, Maysa and Jamison Ross on July 9, 2023, at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

