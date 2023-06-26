Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to see Art of The Brick!

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance four tickets to Art of The Brick, an immersive experience happening now until August 31 at Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center (5660 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340, United States).

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Tickets on sale at TheArtOfTheBrickExpo.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/26/2023 - 6/30/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets Art of The Brick. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $119.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

