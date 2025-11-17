Dyron Ducati has your LAST chance to win tickets to see Erykah Badu!

Dyron Ducati (10a-3p)

EryKah Badu Mama's Gun 25

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you your FINAL chance to win two tickets to eryKah Badu: Mama’s Gun ‘25 The Return of Automatic Slim Tour on November 24 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/17/2025 - 11/21/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to eryKah Badu: Mama’s Gun ‘25 The Return of Automatic Slim Tour on November 24 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $206.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

    1-404-897-7500

