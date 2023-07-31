Dyron Ducati Has Your Final Chance to See LL Cool J!

Dyron Ducati (10a-3p)

LL Cool J Revised 2023

Listen all week to the Dyron Ducati show for your final your chances to win tickets to LL COOL J :The F.O.R.C.E. The historic tour will mark LL COOL J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years, which features a stop in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on August 21, 2023. In Atlanta, the show will feature The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa and De La Soul.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/2023 - 8/4/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see The F.O.R.C.E Tour on August 21, 2023 at the State Farm Arena. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $82.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

