Dyron Ducati has your chance to win a trip to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

CMOA Aim High

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

Don’t miss the new exhibit, Aim High: Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen featuring Black Wings: American Dreams in Flight. Together, this dynamic exhibit explores multiple aspects of aviation, from the rich history of the Tuskegee Airmen to 21st century STEM concepts. Inspired by the tools and tasks related to flying and aeronautics. Opening on January 17, 2026 at Children’s Museum of Atlanta!

Plan your visit or become a member now at ChildrensMuseumAtlanta.org

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/05/2026 - 01/09/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: A family four (4) pack of tickets to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. (ARV: $80.00). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

