Toni & Tony have your chance to win tickets to TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue! Toni & Tony in The Morning (6a-10a)

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

This week, Toni and Tony are giving you a chance to win two tickets to TLC and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue: It’s Iconic at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on October 2!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/30/2026 - 04/03/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to TLC and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue: It’s Iconic at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on October 2. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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