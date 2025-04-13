Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see Tina Knowles Dyron Ducati (10a - 3p)

Tina Knowles

Listen to Dyron Ducati for a chance to win tickets to see Tina Knowles LIVE on May 8, 2025 at Tabernacle!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/2025 -04/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to see Tina Knowles at Tabernacle on May 8, 2025. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

