Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see Tina Knowles

Dyron Ducati (10a - 3p)

Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles

Listen to Dyron Ducati for a chance to win tickets to see Tina Knowles LIVE on May 8, 2025 at Tabernacle!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com!

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/14/2025 -04/18/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) entries to see Tina Knowles at Tabernacle on May 8, 2025. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!