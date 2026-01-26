Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to see R&B Live Tour! Dyron Ducati (10a-3p)

R&B Live Tour

TThis week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win two tickets to R&B Live Tour with Tyrese, Jagged Edge, Tank, and More at State Farm Arena on February 15, 2026!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 01/26/2026 - 01/30/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to R&B Live Tour with Tyrese, Jagged Edge, Tank, and More at State Farm Arena on February 15, 2026. (Minimum approx. retail value: $168.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

