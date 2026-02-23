Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to Jon Batiste with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra! Dyron Ducati (10a-3p)

Jon Batiste

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win two tickets to Jon Batiste with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on April 25!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/23/2026 - 02/27/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to Jon Batiste with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on April 25. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

