Dyron Ducati Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to Disney Junior Live!

The Disney Junior tour is back with Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza, coming to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 5! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party, but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? Dress up and join the party with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from Firebuds, Ginny from SuperKitties, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends LIVE on stage!

Listen to the Dyron Ducati Show each weekday for a chance to win four (4) tickets to see Disney Junior Live on October 5, 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/25/2023 - 9/29/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to see Disney Junior Live on October 5, 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Minimum approx. retail value: $120.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

