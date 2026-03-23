Dyron Ducati has your chance to win tickets to the Atlanta Braves Home Opening Weekend! Dyron Ducati (10a-3p)

Atlanta Braves

This week, Dyron Ducati is giving you a chance to win two tickets to the Sunday game of the Atlanta Braves’ Opening Weekend!

Listen from 10am-3pm for you chance to win a pair of tickets for the game on Sunday, March 29th at Truist park.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/23/2026 - 03/26/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, March 29th at Truist Park. (ARV: Minimum of $50.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

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