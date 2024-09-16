Dyron Ducati has your chance to see Teedra Moses at City Winery

KISS 104.1 & City Winery Atlanta present Teedra Moses for two shows! Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to see Teedra Moses at City Winery on November 12, 2024 at 6:30pm.

Teedra Moses is an R&B singer and songwriter. She was born and raised in New Orleans and later moved to Los Angeles, California with her mother, Shirley Moses, a gospel singer, after her parents’ divorce. Moses brought a little bit of that gospel flair to her own vocal style when she began singing professionally. The final song on her debut album, “I Think of You (Shirley’s Song)”, is dedicated to her late mother. Teedra Moses is the mother of twin boys fathered by rapper, Ras Kass. She released her debut album, Complex Simplicity (executive produced by herself and partner Pauli Pol), on TVT Records on August 10, 2004 in the U.S. The album peaked at #158 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and reached the top ten of the Top Independent Albums chart. Since then Teedra has gone on to write songs for artists such as Nivea, Christina Milian and Mary J blige she was also featured on two songs from Raphael Saadiq’s Ray Ray album and has had her songs showcased on Noah’s Arc a LOGO network television series.

Show list:





Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/12/2024 - 9/20/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Teedra Moses at City Winery on November 12, 2024 at 6:30pm.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $90.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group