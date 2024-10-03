Dyron Ducati has your chance to see Sheila E & The E-Train at City Winery





KISS 104.1 & City Winery Atlanta present Sheila E. & The E-Train on October 16th at 6pm! Listen all week for your chance to win tickets.

Tickets are on sale at CityWinery.com!

Sheila E., known as the “Queen of Percussion,” began her musical journey in the Bay Area, influenced by family and diverse local acts. She’s collaborated with icons like Prince and performed globally, blending genres from Latin jazz to pop. Beyond music, she’s a philanthropist and author, advocating for social causes. Sheila E. continues to innovate, recently releasing the album “Hella FonkE” and preparing her first salsa project, showcasing her enduring passion and creativity.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/3/2024 - 10/4/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Four (4) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Sheila E. & The E-Train on October 16th at 6pm.(Minimum of approx. retail value: $114.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group