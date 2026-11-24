Do you need $2,500 to go Home for The Holidays? Brought to you by Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck

KISS 104.1, Amy Witherite, and 1-800-TruckWreck know that nothing beats being home with your family for the holidays!

Enter below and tell us what going ‘home for the holidays’ would mean to you and why you should win $2,500 to help cover your travel expenses!

Thanks to Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck for making this all possible.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/29/26–11/29/26. Open to legal GA res.; 18+. To enter, submit entry form and essay at KISS104FM.com or on the KISS 104.1 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Add’l info and Official Rules: KISS104FM.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1301 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.

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