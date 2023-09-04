Dave Chappelle Tickets Are Up for Grabs on The Frank Ski Show!

This week, The Frank Ski Show has your chance to win tickets to see Dave Chappelle/: It’s A Celebration on October 31, 2023 at State Arena. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/28/2023 - 9/1/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Dave Chappelle/: It’s A Celebration on October 31, 2023 at State Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $158.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE,

©2023 Cox Media Group