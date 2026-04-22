1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” 2026 Online Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Georgia who are 21 years of age or older and have a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state ID at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta (“Sponsor”), Disney Destinations, LLC (“Disney”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Atlanta radio stations: WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB, WALR, and WSRV (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on May 4, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting the “You could win a Walt Disney World vacation from KISS 104.1” 2026 Online Sweepstakes official registration page at KISS1041fm.com (the “Website”) or on the KISS 104.1 mobile app (the “App”) and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions.

Website : To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at KISS1041fm.com, selecting the “You could win a Walt Disney World vacation from KISS 104.1” and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions. App : To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply): Download and install the “KISS 104.1” mobile app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Once you have installed the App, click the “You could win a Walt Disney World vacation from KISS 104.1” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website or the App, you agree to be bound by the Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (KISS1041fm.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (KISS1041fm.com/privacy_policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit : one (1) entry per person and per email per day regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds . On or about June 2, 2026, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . One (1) Grand Prize Package (“Grand Prize”) will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) vacation package for four (4) persons for three (3) nights and four (4) days at the Walt Disney World® Resort, each of which vacation package(s) (“Vacation Package”) shall consist of the following:

Four (4) round trip coach airfares between the major gateway airport closest to traveler’s residence and the Orlando International Airport, provided, however, if winner resides within 250 miles of the Walt Disney World® Resort, air fare will not be provided.

One (1) round trip ground transfer between the Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World® Resort (with means of transportation to be selected by Disney operation in its sole discretion).

Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for three (3) nights at a hotel at the Walt Disney World® Resort selected by Disney in its sole discretion; based on availability.

Four (4) standard 4-Day Walt Disney World® Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option (each, a “Ticket”).

One (1) $300 Disney

Gift Card provider terms apply.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize = $7,917.76.

The Vacation Package must be used by May 31, 2027, or it will be forfeited. Each Ticket currently provides admission to Walt Disney World® Theme Parks for four (4) days. Reservation requirements are subject to change. Tickets are nontransferable and are valid only during specific event dates and hours. Group members must guard Tickets against loss, theft, or damage. Certain theme parks, resorts, restaurants and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability, change or cancellation without notice or liability or closure. Theme Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

Theme Park reservations may be required and are subject to change. Reservations are limited in number and subject to availability of ticket reservations, applicable pass or ticket blackout dates and park capacity. Blackout dates apply at the discretion of Disney and may be subject to change without notice or liability.

If winner resides within 250 miles of the Walt Disney World® Resort, air fare will not be provided. The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of rates and airfares. If the actual value of the Vacation Package is less than stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded. The Group must travel and redeem the Vacation Package no later than May 31, 2027.

Actual value of the prize awarded depends on a number of factors, including booking and travel dates and the number of travelers, and therefore may be lower or higher than the estimated value at the time it is fulfilled. If the actual value of the prize is less than the stated estimated value, the difference will not be awarded. The Prize Winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

Vacation must be booked at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended Vacation travel dates and must occur from 5/31/2026 to 5/31/2027. If Vacation is not completed by 5/31/2027, the prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. Disney reserves the right to change the allowable dates, the Vacation period, or any other component of the Vacation, for any reason and in its sole discretion. Vacation dates and accommodations are subject to availability; certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply.

Vacation Package components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Vacation Package is not redeemable for cash. Vacation Package is non-commissionable.

Vacation Package is for the Prize Winner and up to three (3) guests of the Prize Winner’s choosing. Once selected by the Prize Winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. If the Prize Winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Vacation Package or compensation provided to the Prize Winner.

The Prize Winner is required to have and present at least one major credit card in good standing in order to check-in. Photo identification and credit card or cash deposit may be required at check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).

In the event the Prize Winner and/or his/her/their guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney’s health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the Vacation Package, Disney reserves the right to terminate the Vacation Package or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner and/or guest(s) home with no further compensation. The Prize Winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the group.

All costs and expenses not expressly stated in the Vacation Package description above are excluded and solely the responsibility of Prize Winner or his/her/their guests, including but not limited to meals, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, etc., local and long-distance telephone calls, tips, gratuities, service charges or taxes. All other charges and items not otherwise described above.

Disney Destinations, LLC will determine airline, flight itinerary, and seating in its sole discretion. If Grand Prize winner cannot travel during the specified travel dates, then he or she forfeits the entire Grand Prize. Departure date and accommodations are subject to availability; certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply. Vacation(s) is/are for the winner(s) of the Sweepstakes and three (3) guests of the winner’s choosing. Vacation(s) and vacation components may not be sold, traded, transferred, rescheduled to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Vacation(s) is/are not redeemable for cash.

To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/park-reservations/) AND valid admission are required for the same theme park on the same date for each person in the group ages 3 and up. Reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. A park reservation must be made for each day of entry. Reservation requirements are subject to change. Park Hopper option allows guests to visit more than one park on the same day. Guests must make a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass reservation system for the first park they plan to visit. After entering that first park, Guests will be able to visit the next park until each park’s regularly scheduled closure. The ability to visit a park is subject to the park’s capacity limitations. At this time a park reservation is not required after the first park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change. Learn more at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/guest-services/park-hopper/.

The Prize Winner and up to three (3) guests must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the Departure Airport, as chosen by Disney (with possible layovers). Disney will determine airline and flight itinerary in its sole discretion. Airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply to air travel. Airline tickets are nonrefundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades.

Once selected by the Prize Winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. If the Prize Winner chooses to bring fewer than the allotted number of guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Vacation Package or compensation provided to the Prize Winner.

Vacation Package fulfillment is subject to restrictions and availability. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended departure date. Disney will determine airline and flight itinerary in its sole discretion. Airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply to air travel. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight. Disney and Disney are not liable, including for any costs or expenses, if any component of the Vacation Package is delayed, postponed, or cancelled for any reason and Prize Winner will not be reimbursed, and no substitution will be provided except as in Disney ’s sole discretion.

The Prize Winner and his/her/their guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel which may include passports, valid alien registration card and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding. The Prize Winner and each guest is responsible for ensuring that they have proper citizenship documentation.

The winner and guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. The winner and guest may be required to execute and return, where legal, publicity releases, which must be returned with the verification documents requested of winner. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By accepting and using the Vacation and visiting the Walt Disney World® Resort, the winner and guests voluntarily assume all risks related in any way to exposure to COVID-19, and any other communicable or infectious disease. The winner and guests must comply with all theme park rules and regulations, including any public health restrictions. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion(s) of the prize. Disney reserves the right to remove or deny entry to the winner and/or any of the guests who do not comply with any health restrictions imposed by any government, or Disney. The winner and guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions. Before visiting, each guest should visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, safety measures and other information.

Minors under the age of eighteen (18) not traveling with a parent or legal guardian must be accompanied by an adult over the age of twenty-one (21) in the same stateroom. The parent or guardian of any minor not traveling with a parent or guardian must appoint an adult to have custody and control over their minor and to contract on their behalf in connection with the Disney vacation. An appointment form will be included in the document package and must be signed by parent or legal guardian prior to embarkation at the Disney terminal. All expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in the prize package description above, including costs of meals, alcoholic beverages, parking, ground transportation, tips, gratuities, incidentals, merchandise, souvenirs, passenger tariffs or duties, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging including but not limited to hotel room service, local and long distance telephone calls and laundry service, security fees, taxes,and all other expenses not specified above, are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize winner. Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Sweepstakes and those set forth by the Sponsor’s airline carrier of choice, as set forth in the passenger ticket contract. Grand Prize winner and guest are responsible for obtaining any insurance (including but not limited to, any travel or health insurance).

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the prize package (“Trip/Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Trip/Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Trip/Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Trip/Event tickets may govern if the Trip/Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Trip/Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Disney Destinations, LLC.

The Disney Gift Card can be used at select participating locations at Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney store locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, shopDisney.com, Disney PhotoPass, Adventures by Disney®, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Beach Resorts. It cannot be used toward the purchase of a Disney Vacation Club Membership. Visit DisneyGiftCard.com <http://disneygiftcard.com/> for complete terms and conditions. Additional restrictions may apply. Any damaged, lost or stolen Disney Gift Card will not be replaced. Disney Gift Card are not redeemable, refundable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to the following terms: https://www.disneygiftcard.com/terms/us.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winners will be notified on or about June 2, 2026, at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309 five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. EST, weekdays) and presenting a valid government-issued Georgia state photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor and/or Disney reserve the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” 2026 Online Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after June 15, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit KISS1041fm.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Cool KIDS’ SUMMER Sweepstakes 2026, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309. Attn: Valencia Bromell/WALR Promotions. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Valencia.Bromell@CMG.com.

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