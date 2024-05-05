Concert Week is Back and We’ve Got Tickets to Some of The Best Shows!

Concert Week 2024

Get ready for Live Nation’s Concert Week! From May 8-14, get $25 tickets to over 5,000 live shows happening throughout the year. Visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for details.

All week, we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to some of the best shows coming to Atlanta! Listen each weekday for a chance to win tickets to one of the shows listed below!

T-Pain on June 29, 2024, at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Queens of R&B on July 16, 2024, at Lakewood Amphitheatre

The Marley Brothers on June 29, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Janet Jackson on July 21, 2024, at State Farm Arena

Anita Baker on May 11, 2024, at State Farm Arena

Bryson Tiller on June 13, 2024 at Coca-Cola Roxy

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

