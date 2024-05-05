Concert Week is Back and We’ve Got Tickets to Some of The Best Shows!

Concert Week 2024

Get ready for Live Nation’s Concert Week! From May 8-14, get $25 tickets to over 5,000 live shows happening throughout the year. Visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for details.

All week, we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to some of the best shows coming to Atlanta! Listen each weekday for a chance to win tickets to one of the shows listed below!

  • T-Pain on June 29, 2024, at Lakewood Amphitheatre
  • Queens of R&B on July 16, 2024, at Lakewood Amphitheatre
  • The Marley Brothers on June 29, 2024 at Lakewood Amphitheatre
  • Janet Jackson on July 21, 2024, at State Farm Arena
  • Anita Baker on May 11, 2024, at State Farm Arena
  • Bryson Tiller on June 13, 2024 at Coca-Cola Roxy

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/2024 - 5/10/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to one of the concerts listed in description. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $115.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

