Bey-Day Takeover!

Courtesy of Butler Lexus of South Atlanta

Beyoncé: Bey-Day

KISS 104.1 and Butler Lexus of South Atlanta wants to give you a chance to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour August 11, 12, and 14! Listen all day Wednesday, August 9th for a chance to win tickets, courtesy of Butler Lexus of South Atlanta!

The Bey-Day Takeover Giveaway:

  • The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown - August 11th concert
  • Dyron Ducati - August 12th concert
  • Monie Love - August 14th concert

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

Courtesy of:
butlerlexussouthatlanta

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/9/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Three (3) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds are 1 out of 5. Two (2) tickets to Beyonce: Renaissance Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (dates vary and are based on dayparts listed in description). (Minimum approx. retail value: $450.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group

