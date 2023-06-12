Enter For a Chance to See LL Cool J on July 4th!

Live Nation Urban reveals details for a brand new once-in-a-lifetime touring experience and a celebration of Hip-Hop culture – Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, Kennedy Center® Honoree, two time GRAMMY® Award winner, and Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J. The historic tour will mark LL COOL J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years, which features a stop in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on July 4. In Atlanta, the show will feature The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa and De La Soul.

