All week we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to Gracie’s Corner LIVE!

Gracie's Corner

Gracie’s Corner, the award-winning, family-favorite YouTube series, is hitting the road for the first time ever with an all-new live stage show. Promoted by Live Nation, Gracie’s Corner Live: Gracie’s Global Adventure will bring the show’s beloved songs, characters, and educational magic to audiences across the country beginning August 9 in Atlanta, GA.

The interactive tour will feature two performances in most cities, allowing more families to enjoy a high-energy show full of singing, dancing, and learning alongside Gracie and her friends. The Gracie’s Corner Live Tour is produced by Timeline Touring, a Live Nation company with a specialization in developing innovative live experiences for nontraditional entertainment projects.

Listen all week for a chance to win ticket to Gracie’s Corner Live: Gracie’s Global Adventure 11AM on August 9, 2025 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets are on sale now at at LiveNation.com.

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/23/2025 - 06/27/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Four (4) tickets to Gracie’s Corner Live: Gracie’s Global Adventure on August 9, 2025 at 11AM at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. (Minimum approx. retail value: 278.20, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group