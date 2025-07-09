Ain’t no party like a Cowboy Carter Pre-Party! Join us for a chance to win tickets

Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour

Join KISS 104.1 on July 14 from 3:30p-6:30p at No Mas! Cantina for our Beyonce Pre-Party!

Plus, we will have your LAST CHANCE to win a pair of tickets for the concert. Make sure you get there before 6:25pm to enter for your chance to win.*

WHERE: No Mas! Cantina 180 Walker St SW Ste B, Atlanta, GA 30313

Tickets are on sale now at Livenation.com

Beyonce will be performing four total shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: July 10, 11, 13 +14. By adding her fourth performance, she breaks the MBS stadium record by having the most concerts by one artist in one year!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. MUST BE PRESENT AT No Mas! Cantina TO WIN. 7/14/2025 3:30pm–7/14/2025 6:25pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter, fill out the entry form at the KISS 104.1 table at No Mas! Cantina and complete all of the required information. On or about 7/14/25 AT 6:25PM ET, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive TWO (2) Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14 (ARV: Minimum of $220.00 based on seat location and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter World Tour at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 14!

