5,4,3,2,1 - See The Straight Jokes No Chaser Tour From Some of The Best Seats

(The Frank Ski Show )

Straight Jokes No Chaser 2023

Listen to The Frank Ski Show this week for a chance to win tickets to the Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy show at the State Farm Arena on December 28, 2023! Each day we’re getting you a little closer to the stage. Keep listening for your chance to win!

  • Monday: 5th row
  • Tuesday: 4th row
  • Wednesday: 3rd row
  • Thursday: 2nd row
  • Friday: 1st row

Can’t wait? Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

Contest Line: (404) 741-0104

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/27/2023 - 12/01/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to see Straight No Chaser Comedy show at the State Farm Arena on December 28, 2023. (Minimum approx. retail value: $500.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

