The actress and singer was born Sept. 11, 1970. She graduated from Howard University with a drama degree. Her breakout film was 2001's "Baby Boy," which starred Tyrese. The Oscar-nominee has worked alongside Brad Pitt, Tyler Perry and more. Her credits include "Empire," "Hidden Figures," and "Acrimony." In 2016, she released her memoir "Around the Way Girl."

By Mary Caldwell

For the AJC

Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta's film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City's latest casting call for your chance at fame.

» RELATED: 9 big movies filming in Georgia in 2017

'What Men Want'

Taraji P. Henson will star with Tracy Morgan and Aldis Hodge in the comedy "What Men Want," according to Variety. The movie is inspired by the 2000 romantic comedy "What Women Want," which starred Mel Gibson as a marketing executive who could hear what women are thinking. In "What Men Want," the roles are reserved, and Henson, who portrays a sports agent, can hear men's thoughts.

What are they looking for?

African-American males between the age of 18-21 and who look 18 are needed for a small neighborhood scene. You must have a bicycle.

» RELATED: Taraji P. Henson engaged to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden

When are they filming?

Filming will be in East Point on June 13.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $75 for eight hours with a $10 bike bump.

How do I submit?

Send an email to WMW2.Mhc@gmail.com with the subject line "Male Bike 6/13."

Include three photos as well as your name, age, phone number, height and distance to East Point. You must also send a photo of your bike.

» RELATED: Take these classes and workshops to break into Georgia's film and TV industry