Posted: September 11, 2018

Usher’s ‘failure to cooperate’ delays herpes lawsuit, attorney says

Usher and wife split after two years of marriage 

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One of the herpes lawsuits against Usher Raymond has been delayed, because of his “failure to cooperate,” according to a new report. 

In a recent filing obtained by Bossip, Quantasia Sharpton said her lawsuit against the singer is lagging due to his “dilatory tactics and failure to cooperate in scheduling a mediation.”

Sharpton’s attorney, Jivaka Candappa, said Raymond’s lawyers have taken up to a week to respond to emails about scheduling mediation meetings, according to court documents. In one instance, he said the singer’s team didn’t respond at all.

Candappa also claims both parties missed the deadline to confirm the last mediation date offered, which was Oct. 31, because Raymond’s attorney took too long to procure the “necessary people” for his client. 

Furthermore, Candappa accused Raymond’s lawyer of scheduling court dates without informing him beforehand and declining potential arbitrators to help settle the dispute. 

Sharpton sued the star in 2017, listing multiple counts of negligence and infliction of emotional distress after she said she contracted the disease from Raymond.

A women, identified as Jane Doe, and a man, identified as John Doe, also filed a lawsuit against the artist last year for the same allegations, In April,  metro Atlanta resident Laura Helm also took civil action against Raymond with the same claims.

Raymond has denied “each and every allegation” made against him. 

