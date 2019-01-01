Toni Braxton and Birdman reportedly call off engagement

Braxton and Birdman have unfollowed each other and deleted all their posts on Instagram

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Toni Braxton and Birdman may no longer be a couple.

Many speculate the two have recently split following their engagement in February 2018.

On New Year’s Day, the hip hop mogul, real name Bryan Williams, took to Instagram stories to post a cryptic message that simply read, “It’s over,” according to E! News. He then deleted the post and all of his photos from the platform.

The “Un-break My Heart” singer made a similar move. She scrubbed her account of all pictures before posting one of her in a red gown on Jan. 2. The caption said, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice...but ALWAYS choose to be chosen.”

The pair also reportedly unfollowed each other on the social media accounts.

Braxton previously stated she and Birdman were friends for years before they began dating. The pair went public with their relationship when they attended the 2016 BET Awards together.

The Cash Money Records co-founder also appeared on several episodes of Braxton’s WeTV reality show, “Braxton Family Values,” where she often wore her reportedly $5 million engagement ring. In November, she revealed the jewelry had gone missing after she left it in her luggage on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

This would have been Birdman’s first marriage and Braxton’s second. She was married to Keri Lewis of the R&B group Mint Condition for 12 years. Braxton and Lewis have two sons together.

