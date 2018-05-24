Singer-songwriter Jacquees was born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax in Atlanta

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Some music lovers have had enough of singer Jacquees, because thousands have signed a petition asking him to stop remixing songs.

The change.org request was created Dec. 21 and reads, “As a Black Community, we have to figure out how we getting rid of Jacquees.”

The Atlantan, born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, has been in the news lately for his music covers. Within the last several months, his rendition of popular tunes, including Donnie Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” Beyonce’s “Bow Down” and Soul For Real’s “Candy Rain,” have surfaced online.

Jaquees covered Candy Rain and I'm UPSET!! pic.twitter.com/lnbzGV2QtW — Kevín (@KevOnStage) December 21, 2018

His most notable remix was of Ella Mai’s “Trip,” which was reportedly removed from Soundcloud by Mai’s team, because it was unauthorized.

A few petitioners even mentioned his remixes in the comments section of the page.

“He must be stopped! He disrespected Keith Sweat, then I just heard his Dirty Diana cover,” one signee wrote.

“He did the NE “If it Isn’t Love” choreography in his video for “Candy Rain”....everybody know you sposed to do the Candy Rain dance,” another wrote.

The 24-year-old, who dropped his debut album “4275” in June, also recently made headlines for boasting himself as the “King of R & B,” although many on Twitter disagreed.

He has not made it to the Billboard chart’s top 40 in 2018, but his 2016 single “B.E.D.” spent seven weeks on the charts, peaking at No. 30 on the R & B and Hip-Hop charts.

Jacquees has not yet responded to the petition, which has nearly hit its goal of 25,000 signatures. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 22,000 people had signed it.

