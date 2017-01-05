Winter weather threat still ahead

By WSB Meteorologist Kirk Mellish

There’s still plenty of model variance when it comes to specifics, which is always the case.

But models showing nothing at all in Atlanta and models showing 7 inches of snow in Atlanta are the outliers, so while either extreme could prove right in the end, I am forecasting using a multi-model ensemble approach along with pattern recognition, trends, and experience to make my forecast call.

Obviously timing, amounts, and locations are subject to future changes just as any other forecast anytime of year!

So expect fine-tuning right through the event.

SURFACE WEATHER MAP FRIDAY 7am:

SURFACE WEATHER MAP 7am Saturday:

Here are some ACCUMULATION MAPS starting Friday first map, then Friday night second map, by Saturday AM 3rd map:

SNOWFALL ESTIMATE FROM NOAA/Winter Prediction Center:

HIGHEST CHANCE OF AMOUNTS of 4 inches or more in some spots:

MY CURRENT SNOW FORECAST BEST ESTIMATE (will change):

I am estimating rain near and south of the green line. Best chance for some amount of snow accumulation near and north of the blue line, a mix in-between with a coating or less in that tween zone. Max amount in the far NE suburbs of around 4 inches, least amounts far NW suburbs and far SE areas. YES, there are models showing more than this for everyone but I’ll take a conservative approach for now.

So in general as of now at least, a fairly routine kind of Miller A snow system for most of Georgia with AVERAGE amounts from just a coating to an inch or two. There will always be exceptions with some getting more and others getting nothing.

UNLESS the system fizzles out or becomes more intense than the model consensus. Stay tuned.

TIMING THE ONSET… tricky part, right now daytime precip Friday looks of little consequence regardless of form in the Metro. But all bets are off after dark. I would plan on not being on the roads to play it safe after 7pm Friday through Saturday. If you can work from home Friday do so. Also, have a Plan B for tomorrow afternoon in case it starts earlier than expected. Peak snow/sleet looks to come after 10pm tomorrow give or take a couple hours through 7AM Saturday.

If you have not read the previous posts on this system, please do so for more details/background.