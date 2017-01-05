Winter storm risk continues

By WSB Meteorologist Kirk Mellish

All the main models are in now and they are split into two camps. #1 Mostly rain and almost no snow or sleet, and #2 at least a couple inches of snow/sleet if not a lot more. I am splitting the difference but choosing to lean toward the low end for my prediction.

There’s still plenty of model variance when it comes to specifics, which is always the case.

But models showing just a dusting in Atlanta and models showing 10 inches of snow in Atlanta are the outliers, so while either extreme could prove right in the end, I am forecasting using a multi-model ensemble approach along with pattern recognition, trends, and experience to make my forecast call.

Obviously timing, amounts, and locations are subject to future changes just as any other forecast anytime of year!

So expect fine-tuning right through the event.

My total accumulation ESTIMATE for Metro Atlanta is now 1/2 inch to 3 inches ON AVERAGE with isolated totals over 4 inches, especially NE suburbs.

Not going to lie, with the Atlanta area right on the rain/snow line and the models groups split between a dusting or even less OR at least a couple inches the potential for a big forecast bust egg on face is huge with this one.

SURFACE WEATHER MAP FRIDAY 1pm:

SURFACE WEATHER MAP 7pm:

SURFACE WEATHER MAP 7am Saturday:

SURFACE WEATHER MAP 7PM SATURDAY:

Here are some ACCUMULATION MAPS starting Friday first map, then Friday night second map, by Saturday AM 3rd map:

SNOWFALL ESTIMATE FROM NOAA/Winter Prediction Center:

NDF SNOW/SLEET ACCUMULATION ESTIMATE:

As with any subject amounts and locations subject to future updates, check back.

So a robust Miller A snow system for most of North Georgia with AVERAGE amounts from 1-4 inches. There will always be exceptions with some getting more than forecast and others getting little.

UNLESS the system fizzles out or becomes more intense than the model consensus. Stay tuned.

ROADS AND TIMING THE ONSET… tricky part, right now daytime precip Friday looks of little consequence regardless of form in the Metro. But all bets are off after dark. I would plan on not being on the roads to play it safe after 7pm Friday through Saturday. If you can work from home Friday do so. Also, have a Plan B for tomorrow afternoon in case it starts earlier than expected. Peak snow/sleet looks to come after 10pm tomorrow give or take a couple hours through 7AM Saturday.

POWER LOSS… is not expected due to lack of freezing rain or strong winds.

If you have not read the previous posts on this system, please do so for more details/background.

A SIMILAR STORM FROM THE PAST (analog) demonstrates how in any winter storm there is potential for some to be happy and some to be angry with what they get, because amounts are not evenly distributed even in a CORRECT FORECAST, nearby places can go from zero to a nice amount and back again, so there is a lot of potential for heartbreak with such a narrow band of accumulations as you can see from Jan 28, 2014:

The point I am trying to make, which I shouldn’t have to, is that no model and no forecaster can get the lines exactly right or tell you how much at your office, on this road, or in your backyard.

“Official” Atlanta snow amounts from the past of at least 3: