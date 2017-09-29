File

Herschel Walker has long been a supporter of President Trump.

By JuliaKate E. Culpepper

If former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker was NFL commissioner, he would tell players to stand during the playing of the national anthem and that he would protest beside them off the field.

In an interview with TMZ Sports released on Friday morning, Walker said he wasn’t trying to minimize the issues of race or police brutality, but the NFL is a business and needs to be treated as such.

“If you got to protest, protest off the job...” Walker said. “Where was everyone before the season started? I didn’t see anyone protesting in front of the White House, protesting in front of Congress or protesting in front of police officers. Why did we wait until football season started to start this again?

“If you got to be behind it, you got to be behind it all the way.”

Walker, who has been a Trump supporter, said after examples like Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett being wrongfully profiled and handcuffed by Las Vegas police, we need to be accountable as a country.

“Everyone needs to stand. Everyone needs to be respectful,” Walker said. “And then what I’d do is, ‘Guys, during the offseason, if you want to go walk the picket line in front of Congress, I will be right there with you.’”

The former Heisman trophy winner said it’s time for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to get involved and make a League-wide rule outlawing protesting on the field and taking a knee during the national anthem.