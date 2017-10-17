Colin Kaepernick or Tim Tebow: Who would you sign?

By AJC Sports

Don't think Mike McCarthy has any interest in answering questions about Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/CbMrLlBS7L — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 16, 2017

Recently, a few names creep up every time a quarterback is injured in the NFL.

A day after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy grew agitated when asked about the prospect of adding Colin Kaepernick (see video above) instead of going with backup Brett Hundley or Joe Callahan.

“Did you just listen to that question I just answered?” McCarthy roared. “I got three years invested in Brett Hundley. Two years invested in Joe Callahan. The quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. OK? We’re fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. We’re committed to the path that we’re on. We need to play better as a football team.”

It’s not the first time it’s happened this season. Baltimore addressed the question when Joe Flacco was injured. Oakland when Derek Carr hurt his back. Miami when Ryan Tannehill was lost for the season. Tennessee pondered after Marcus Mariota got hurt.

Kaepernick, who became a free agent in March, has become a lightning rod for refusing to stand during the national anthem in protest of what he deemed are wrongdoings against African-Americans in the United States. President Trump has voiced his disgust with Kaepernick and other players who protest during the anthem.

The Undefeated has tracked all the quarterbacks -- not named Kaepernick -- who have been signed (not including draft picks) so far this season. The number stands at 39.

Kaepernick has filed a grievance claiming collusion by the league to keep him off NFL rosters.

So, play general manager. Here are nine unemployed NFL quarterbacks whose names most often surface when quarterback injuries occur. Who would you most likely sign?