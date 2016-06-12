Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Tupac makes history. He becomes the first-ever solo hip hop artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
To be eligible for the hall, an artist must have released their first album at least 25 years ago. Chic has been on the ballot 11 times and failed to get in again this year. But the band’s co-founder, Nile Rogers, will be honored with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s award for music excellence.
There are some rock music purists who question the inclusion of hip-hop musicians in the hall arguing they are not eligible. NWA got in [More]12/20/2016
538 presidential electors gather in 50 state houses around the nation to cast the votes that will make Donald J.Trump the 45th President of the United States. Protestors also promise they will gather and urge electors to choose someone other than Trump. 37 electors would have to change their votes to deny Trump the White House and that is not likely to happen. One elector from Texas has confirmed he will not vote for Trump saying he’s “not qualified” to hold office. If 37 electors were not to vote for Trump, then the election would be decided by the House [More]12/19/2016
An Atlanta policeman is due in court Wednesday to face accusations of a home invasion in Henry County. A police report says APD Officer Phillip Barresi told detectives he “accidentally kicked open” the door of his ex-fiancee’s home. The family says they called police when the officer laid his hand on his service weapon. Barresi claims he was upset because his ex had broken into his home first. He says he didn’t file a report because he wanted to keep the police out of it.
Tonight at 11:59 is the deadline to enter the KISS 104 Delta Community Credit Union HBCU [More]12/14/2016
Five – count them – five comedians are stepping up to replace J. Anthony Brown on the Tom Joyner Morning Show in January.
Joyner announced Friday – before taking off on his annual end of the year two week holiday vacation that comedians Arsenio Hall, Bell Bellamy, Levell Crawford, Kym Whitley and Sherry Shepherd will replace Brown on the show in the New Year.
Joyner said while he knew for some time that Brown would be leaving the show after more than 20 years he still felt “angry and abandoned.” That’s why he’d held his tongue about [More]12/09/2016
If there were police on site at the gas station where you fill up – would you feel safer? Atlanta City Council representative Keisha Lance Bottoms wants to see more blue when you gas up. She’s pitching a bill to force service stations with a half million dollars or more in annual earnings and where two violent crimes have happened in the last calendar year add post certified security.
>> Frantic search for missing teens from Towers High <<
Friends and family attend a candlelight vigil for a teenager, killed by an 11-year-old in an apparent accidental shooting in Cobb County. [More]12/08/2016
It’s a parents worst nightmare – the disappearance of a child. There’s a frantic search for Destiny Jamerson. Her family is new to Atlanta – having only moved here from Arizona just three months ago.
Destiny hasn’t been seen since November 29th. Her mother says she and friend Thalia Mune-Ath left fourth period at Towers High without their cellphones and stopped checking social media on Friday.The families are offering a $1000 reward for information on the girls disappearance. Both families fear the teens have been lured into some sort of sex trafficking ring.12/08/2016
A number of black employees at CNN have banded together to file a class action lawsuit against the network, Turner Broadcasting and parent company Time Warner. DeWayne Walker (l) individually filed a $50 million dollar lawsuit against the network in January for racial discrimination and retaliation for filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. . Walker, a CNN producer charged the network passed him over for promotion for 13 years instead advancing white employees. A press release announcing the class-action lawsuit from Atlanta attorney Daniel Meachum says “we have uncovered stories involving abuse of power, nepotism, revenge, retaliation [More]12/07/2016
>
Get in “Formation” people. The 2017 Grammy Awards will be sipping on lemonade. Beyonce’ leads all artists with nine nods including record and song of the year for Formation and album of the year for “Lemonade.” Following Queen Bey with eight nominations each are Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West. Nominated for Best New Artist are Chance the Rapper and Anderson Pack. Pop star Adele, who is on the last leg of a sold out world tour scored 5 nominations for her release “25.” All eyes will be on her and Beyonce as they are both nominated in the album, record [More]12/06/2016
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself