Tupac makes Rock Hall; Nile Rogers to receive musical excellence award

Tupac makes history. He becomes the first-ever solo hip hop artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

To be eligible for the hall, an artist must have released their first album at least 25 years ago. Chic has been on the ballot 11 times and failed to get in again this year. But the band’s co-founder, Nile Rogers, will be honored with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s award for music excellence.

There are some rock music purists who question the inclusion of hip-hop musicians in the hall arguing they are not eligible. NWA got in [More]