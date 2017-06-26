Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Migos will soon be breaking into cinema, because one of the members just announced he's working on a movie script.

During a Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe, Quavo, one-third of the Atlanta-based rap group, revealed he's writing a screenplay for a Migos flick inspired by films from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Think "Juice," "Menace II Society" and "Baller Blockin."

'My boy @QuavoStuntin writing a script, he out here really in the kitchen tryna whip up' @OffsetYRN on working on movies @Migos @Beats1 pic.twitter.com/ESMZObj86L — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) October 2, 2017

"I always been watching movies and, like, my favorite musicians do movies and they really used to do that a lot in like the '90s," he said. "So I'm a '90s baby and all my favorite movies got all the dope artists in them."

Quavo even shared that the trio has been in contact with fellow Atlantan Donald Glover, the creator and star of the FX series "Atlanta."

No word yet on the plot or release date, but the artist said he's looking forward to learning what the film industry has to offer.

»RELATED: Atlanta’s Migos rapped a children’s book about llamas over the ‘Bad and Boujee’ beat