Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: October 03, 2017

Migos is working on a movie inspired by films from the 1990s

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Related

By Najja Parker

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Migos will soon be breaking into cinema, because one of the members just announced he's working on a movie script.

»RELATED: Migos: 5 things to know about Atlanta rap group

During a Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe, Quavo, one-third of the Atlanta-based rap group, revealed he's writing a screenplay for a Migos flick inspired by films from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Think "Juice," "Menace II Society" and "Baller Blockin."

"I always been watching movies and, like, my favorite musicians do movies and they really used to do that a lot in like the '90s," he said. "So I'm a '90s baby and all my favorite movies got all the dope artists in them."

Quavo even shared that the trio has been in contact with fellow Atlantan Donald Glover, the creator and star of the FX series "Atlanta."

No word yet on the plot or release date, but the artist said he's looking forward to learning what the film industry has to offer. 

»RELATED: Atlanta’s Migos rapped a children’s book about llamas over the ‘Bad and Boujee’ beat

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation