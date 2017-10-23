Trump has since denied he said those words and told members of the Senate Finance Committee, “I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a wonderful woman. I didn’t say what that congresswoman said. Didn’t say it at all, she knows it.”
The initial account from Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, was first described by Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, last Tuesday.
When asked if she had anything to say to Trump now, Johnson said, “No, I don't have nothing to say to him.”
Here are 7 things to know about Sgt. La David Johnson:
He was from Florida.
Johnson lived in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Hours after Johnson was identified as a fallen soldier in the Oct. 4 attack in Niger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement:
Ann and I join Floridians across the state in honoring the lives of U.S. Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson and the other three U.S. soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country and our freedom. We will never forget their heroic actions and our hearts break for their families and loved ones. We will continue to pray for the safety of all our brave military members across our country and abroad.
He was married and was expecting his third child with his wife.
Johnson is survived by his widow Myeshia Johnson.
He was the father of a 2-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.
They were set to welcome their third child in January, according to the New York Times.
When he was a Walmart employee in Miami, Florida, many in the community knew Johnson as the local stunt rider who wore “wildly-colored socks” and donned a T-shirt with “Wheelie King” written on it, Miami’s Local 10 News reported.
After news of his death was announced, some remembered him as the “Wheelie King” on social media.
He was the fourth U.S. soldier identified in the Niger ambush.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Pentagon released Johnson’s name as the fourth soldier killed in the Oct. 4 attack.
