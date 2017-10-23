Widow of Sgt. La David Johnson Speaks Out

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This story has been updated.

The mother of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson said last Wednesday that during a call with her son’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, President Donald Trump said the soldier “knew what he signed up for.”

» RELATED: Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Trump has since denied he said those words and told members of the Senate Finance Committee, “I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a wonderful woman. I didn’t say what that congresswoman said. Didn’t say it at all, she knows it.”

The initial account from Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, was first described by Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, last Tuesday.

» RELATED: Family says Trump told fallen soldier's widow that husband 'knew what he signed up for'

Trump denied Wilson’s account in a Twitter exchange last week.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

I stand my account of the call with @realDonaldTrump and was not the only one who heard and was dismayed by his insensitive remarks. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 18, 2017

» RELATED: Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

After she was pressed from reporters, Johnson said, “Yes, he did state that comment,” the New York Times reported.

The fallen soldier’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, also affirmed her mother-in-law’s comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview with Wilson.

» RELATED: Funeral held for soldier at center of Trump rift

When asked if she had anything to say to Trump now, Johnson said, “No, I don't have nothing to say to him.”

Here are 7 things to know about Sgt. La David Johnson:

He was from Florida.

Johnson lived in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hours after Johnson was identified as a fallen soldier in the Oct. 4 attack in Niger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement:

Ann and I join Floridians across the state in honoring the lives of U.S. Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson and the other three U.S. soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country and our freedom. We will never forget their heroic actions and our hearts break for their families and loved ones. We will continue to pray for the safety of all our brave military members across our country and abroad.

He was married and was expecting his third child with his wife.

Johnson is survived by his widow Myeshia Johnson.

He was the father of a 2-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

They were set to welcome their third child in January, according to the New York Times.

» RELATED: Letters to grieving families are a presidential tradition. Here are some famous ones.

He was part of the “5,000 Role Models of Excellence” program.

Wilson founded the program in 1993 in an effort to recruit adult male role models and train them to help “at-risk” youth.

According to its official website, the current program serves 103 schools within Miami-Dade County Public Schools, has more than 8,000 participants and more than 6,000 volunteers.

“He was a true role model,” Wilson told the Miami Herald about Johnson. She added that his cousins, who also went into the program, followed his example.

The program has launched a scholarship in his honor to ensure Johnson’s family, including his three children, will be able to attend college.

You can contribute at this GoFundMe page.

» RELATED: Woman claims she was not permitted to sing national anthem on flight carrying remains of fallen soldier

He joined the Army in 2014.

According to MilitaryTimes.com, Johnson enlisted in January 2014 as a wheeled-vehicle mechanic.

Before joining the Army, he was known as the “Wheelie King.”

When he was a Walmart employee in Miami, Florida, many in the community knew Johnson as the local stunt rider who wore “wildly-colored socks” and donned a T-shirt with “Wheelie King” written on it, Miami’s Local 10 News reported.

After news of his death was announced, some remembered him as the “Wheelie King” on social media.

He was the fourth U.S. soldier identified in the Niger ambush.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Pentagon released Johnson’s name as the fourth soldier killed in the Oct. 4 attack.

» RELATED: Georgia soldier among those killed in Niger attack

Johnson’s body was recovered two days later, on Oct. 6.

He was 25 years old.

The three other soldiers killed in the ambush were Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright.



It’s the first time American forces have been killed and wounded in combat in the country, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said during a news conference.

The soldiers were wounded while conducting a mission in support of Nigerian security forces, according to White.

They were attached to the Green Berets, which included the Nigerian patrol, and were ambushed by Islamic militants near the Niger border with Mali, according to The New York Times.

Johnson’s awards and accolades include:

Army Achievement Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

Global War on Terrorism Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Army Parachutist Bade

Driver and Mechanic Badge

Marksmanship Qualification Badge

Canadian Parachutist Wings

More about Johnson at MilitaryTimes.com.