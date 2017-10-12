Homeless man asks group for money, shoots them after getting $5

Police searching for homeless man they say shot group at popular Atlanta bar.

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSBTV.com

Police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the back twice during a robbery.

A group of friends said they visited the Bulldogs bar in Atlanta Monday night to get a drink after work. A stranger was outside and tried to strike up a conversation, then followed the group inside. When they all left, they said shots were fired.

WSB-TV spoke to a witness who asked to hide his identity because the gunman who shot his friend Monday night has not been arrested.

"I was begging for him not to shoot," the witness said.

The witness said he got a bad feeling when he noticed the guy was lurking around. They said the stranger followed them to a car deck around the corner.

"He started yelling obscenities, such as 'Hey, which one is with who? I wanna have sex with one of you guys.' He then screamed that he was homeless and that he wanted to know if one of us could give him some money," the witness told WSB-TV.

The witness said he gave him $5 hoping he’d go away but it just made things worse.

"He literally pulled up his shirt and pulled out a gun," the witness said.

Most of the group ran but the witness and one friend were in shock. They said the gunman forced them to undress and the friend decided to run.

"He shot twice, shot him in his back twice," he said.

The victim is still in the hospital.

Anyone who knows who the gunman may be, can call Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.